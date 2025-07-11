Lagos LP Poll: Police review restriction of movement

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a revision of the restriction of movement on July 12, 2025 for the state’s local government poll.

The review was made known in a statement by the spokesman of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Jimoh Olohundare, had earlier said the restriction of movement would be from 3am to 3pm.

Hundeyin said in the statement on Thursday: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an adjustment to the previously announced restriction of vehicular and waterways movement for the Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

“To alleviate the problem of residents with critical medical emergencies and appointments, and those with longtime international travel plans in and out of the country, the restriction of vehicular movement is hereby readjusted to commence at 6:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and not from 3am as earlier announced. Members of the Public are enjoined to cooperate and respect the new timing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterates the commitment of the Command to ensuring a secure, safe, and orderly electoral process.

“Once again, the Command urges all Lagosians to cooperate with security agencies, remain vigilant, and report suspicious activities via the emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338.”

