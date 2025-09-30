Lagos loses another female council official

The Lagos State Government and the All Progressives Congress have been thrown into mourning following the death of another female local government official, making it the fifth such loss recorded within two months.

The latest was the passing of the Council Manager of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Adebimpe Akintola.

According to reports, Akintola died on Monday, September 29, 2025, after a brief illness. She was also the Chairman of the Forum of Council Managers in Lagos State.

Council Managers serve as the administrative heads of the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state, as well as the accounting officers for the councils. They are also known as Heads of Administration (HoA).

News of her death was announced by the Forum of Council Managers in a statement on Tuesday, which read:

“With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing away of our dear Chairman, Mrs. Adebimpe Akintola, this afternoon, Monday, September 29, 2025. She was the Council Manager of Coker/Aguda LCDA until her death.”

The forum also disclosed that the deceased would be buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The Janazah Prayer is scheduled to hold at Al Kitab Mosque, Abosede Onamade Street, Eleshin, after Zuhr Prayer around 1:00 p.m., while interment will follow at the Equitable CDA Muslim Cemetery, Igbe Lara, by 2:00 p.m.

The incident has thrown the entire council into mourning, with staff members seen in quiet groups reflecting on the loss.

The death of Akintola marks the fifth among female council officials since the inauguration of the present administration in Lagos councils on July 27, 2025. Others include:

On August 13, 2025, Oluwakemi Rufai, elected Councillor for Ward C in Ibeju Lekki Local Government, passed away less than two weeks after her inauguration.

On August 18, 2025, Zainab Shotayo, elected Councillor for Ward C in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, also died.

On September 20, 2025, Princess Oluremi Ajose, Vice Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, passed on.

On September 21, 2025, Basirat Oluwakemi Mayabikan, elected Councillor for Ward F in Somolu Local Government, also died.

Reacting to the death on Tuesday, Lagos State APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, described it as “another sad incident.”

In his condolence message, Oladejo stated: “APC received with deep shock and sadness the news of the passing of Mrs. Adebimpe Akintola, the Council Manager of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, on Monday, September 29, 2025.

“Her death, coming at a time when the state is still mourning the loss of other distinguished female local government officials in quick succession, is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the vacuum left behind in public service.

“Mrs. Adebimpe Akintola was a committed administrator, a diligent public servant, and a dependable support in grassroots governance whose contributions to the development of her council area will be sorely missed. Her passing is not only a great loss to her family and the Coker Aguda LCDA but also to the Lagos State local government system at large.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the APC in Lagos State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, the good people of Coker Aguda LCDA, the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, and all colleagues in the local government system.”