The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of a major road in the Ojota axis of the state.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the state government.

According to the statement, the road to be closed is the ramp descending from outbound Oworonshoki Expressway to outbound Ikorodu Road and sections of the service lane in front of LAMATA office.

It said the closure is to enable the repair of the failed sections of the service lane of Ikorodu Road, inward Ojota and Maryland.

As a result of the ongoing repair works that will last for four weeks starting from August 24, 2020, motorists were advised to use the following alternative routes: Traffic from Oworonshoki intending to descend the ramp on the Interchange to Ojota and Maryland, will now use the U-turn at 7-Up to connect the ramp down beside Olusosun dump site to link Ikorodu Road by Total Filling Station; Traffic from Mile 12 and Ketu on the Ikorodu Road intending to ascend the ramp on the interchange to Oworonshoki can use the following routes: A. Ikosi Road to link Lagos Ibadan Expressway via CMD Road, make a U-turn at Lagos Emergency Hospital enroute Oworonshoki. B. Use the ramp after Ketu bus stop, beside LAMATA bus yard to link the expressway, make a U-turn at 7-up enroute Oworonshoki. C. Stay on the main carriageway on Ikorodu Road after Ketu bus stop to link a temporary ramp after the Ojota Interchange that links the service lane and then use the ramp up on the interchange enroute Oworonshoki; and All traffic inbound LAMATA yard from Oworonshoki can use Ikosi Road to connect Ikorodu Road, stay on the main carriageway (fast lane) to connect the temporary ramp that links the service lane just immediately after the Ojota Interchange to join the LAMATA gate beside Gani Fawehinmi Park.

The statement added: “Motorists are hereby required to obey traffic signs and the directives of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.

“We regret possible delays caused by the road closure.”