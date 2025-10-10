Lagos LGA stops Eze Ndi-Igbo palace project, fundraiser

The Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State has halted an unauthorised Eze Ndi-Igbo palace project.

The project, allegedly initiated by some Igbo residents, was stopped following widespread public criticism and concern on social media.

The Executive Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren (RIKAY), ordered the immediate suspension of all activities connected to the proposed palace and any fundraising efforts linked to the project.

This was made known in a statement Yemaren endorsed on Thursday.

According to the statement signed by Mesewaku M. Stephen, Head of Legal Services Unit, the council clarified that the title: “Eze Ndi-Igbo of Badagry West LCDA,” has no legal or traditional recognition under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State.

The Council maintained that such titles are unknown to Lagos law and therefore remain illegal.

The statement said: “While the Council recognises and appreciates the positive influence of the Igbo community in Badagry West LCDA, it will not allow any act or title that is alien to the laws of Lagos State to take root.

“Anything not known to law remains an illegality.”

The Council’s directive came after a letter allegedly issued under the name of the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo Traditional Ruling Council, Badagry West LCDA began circulating online, soliciting public donations for the construction of a “new palace”.

Citing a similar case where an individual was convicted for parading himself as Eze Ndi-Igbo of Ajao Estate, the council described the current situation as another clear breach of the law that must be addressed promptly to preserve order and respect for established institutions.