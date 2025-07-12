Lagos LG Poll: Voting begins early at Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously as early as 8am on Saturday at Polling Unit 006 and 007 Adeniji Adele, located at Saint Stephens Nursery and Primary school, Lagos Island Local Government, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to vote in the ongoing Lagos State LG poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at Ward E3, polling unit 006 at about 7:30am.

The officials promptly began the process of setting up voting materials.

As at the time of filing this report, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is one of the 634 registered voters at the polling unit, was yet to arrive at the unit.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is organising elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

However, there are security personnel on ground to ensure peace and order, while party agents were also present to monitor proceedings.

Alhaja Mariam Pelujo, 68, who has been voting since 1999, said youths are more involved in the electoral process in recent times, unlike before.

Pelujo said: “Now, people that have relocated due to marriage and work come back home to vote.

“I also travelled back home to vote so everyone is more aware of the importance of voting.”

Ganiyu Erinfolami, a former youth leader in the community, said that the residents are ready to vote and ensure peace during the process.

Erinfolami said: “Our mothers and fathers are here, as well as the youths, who are out casting their votes peacefully.”

Also Read

A first-time voter, Adeola Jimoh, told NAN that the process was seamless and encouraging.

Jimoh said: “I came out early because I want to participate in electing my leaders.

“Everything has been going smoothly and I am happy.”

NAN observed that priority was given to the elderly, nursing mothers, and persons with disabilities, in accordance with the guidelines of the electoral commission.

There were no reports of violence, vote-buying, or technical hitches as at the time of filing this report.

Voting is expected to continue until the last voter on the queue has cast his or her ballot.

Post Views: 12