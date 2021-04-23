The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Friday inaugurated a committee to set the modalities and guidelines for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The Spokesman of the party, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Oladejo said: “The 15- member committee is to be headed by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and the state secretary of the party as the scribe.”

The spokesman said Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the APC State Chairman, in his address before the inauguration, emphasised the need for the party to swing into action with the statutory election notices published by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

According to him, Balogun reiterated that the announcement of the election, scheduled for July 24, has ignited political activities in the party with various aspirants canvassing for support.

Oladejo said the chairman expressed confidence of the ruling party in the ability of the committee to do a thorough job that would further boost the democratic credentials of the party.

In his response, Hamzat was quoted by Oladejo as having assured that they would live up to expectations and ensure that credible guidelines would be put in place to justify the confidence that leadership of the party put on the committee.

The spokesman added that Hamzat confirmed that the party would present the best candidates who will complement the efforts of the state government in providing the dividends of democracy to the people.

Oladejo listed other members of the committee to include: Dr. Idiat Adebule, former Deputy Governor; Ademola Sadiq, AP Legal Adviser; and Adewale Oshun.

Others include Daramola Abayomi, Ademola Olisa, Fatai Lasisi, Adebiyi Kehinde, Olabode Olaniyan, S. A. Sekoni, Tunde Lawal, Gani Bello and Alhaji Ganiyu Sadiq.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the forthcoming council polls into the offices of chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State is scheduled for July 24, 2021.