Lagos LG Poll: Group speaks on candidate’s age discrepancy, seeks replacement 

A political pressure group, Eti-Osa Collective, has raised concerns over alleged age discrepancies involving the ruling All Progressives Congress Chairmanship candidate for Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Shamsideen Agunbiade, calling for his immediate replacement ahead of the upcoming State’s LG poll.

The call was contained in a press statement signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Opeyemi Onifade and sent to The Eagleonline, on Tuesday.

The group warned that any misinformation regarding a candidate’s personal records, particularly age, could result in disqualification or legal consequences, urging the APC to act swiftly, to avoid post-election controversies.

It cited inconsistencies in Agunbiade’s age declarations across different election periods.

According to its findings, Agunbiade claimed to be 33 years old, when he contested as a Councillor, representing Ward E between 2004 and 2007.

Again, he was said to be 46 years, old during his tenure as Vice Chairman and Supervisor for Environment from 2017 to 2021.

However, the group pointed out that in 2025 – eight years after serving as Vice Chairman, Agunbiade now claims to be only 49 years old, based on information released by the APC Secretariat during the screening and clearance process.

“These discrepancies are troubling and undermine the integrity of our democratic process,” the statement read.

Also Read

The group further alleged that the candidate’s Lagos State University’s certificate is in doubt and under investigation.

It warned: “The party must investigate and take corrective steps before the election to prevent possible disqualification or prosecution.”

The Eagleonline reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed Saturday, July 12, 2025 – as the date to conduct local government elections in 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

Post Views: 11