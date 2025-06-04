Lagos LG boss suspends Epe monarch’s installation, cancels Sallah prayers

The chairperson, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Surah Animashaun, has suspended the installation of the new Olu of Epe.

Two individuals are currently laying claim to the stool.

Animashaun, who also suspended all Eid-al-Kabir celebration and Jumat prayer in the local council’s central mosque and eid ground, made this known in a letter addressed to the community’s Grand Chief Imam on Tuesday.

According to her, after the demise of the immediate Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale, two popular chiefs in the community, Chief Adeniyi Kadri Odedeogboro and Chief Iskilu Olajide Ikuforiji, have been parading themselves as his successor.

The LG chairman said her decision was to forestall security issues, unforeseen circumstances that may arise from the followers of the two self-acclaimed monarchs.

The statement read, “Sequel to the dual installation of the new Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom on the 2nd of June, 2025 which is legally null and void as a result of the recent passing of immediate Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom Oba Shefiu Adewale, I am writing to inform your office that High Chief Adeniyi Kadri Odedeogboro and High Chief Iskilu Olajide Ikuforiji both parading themselves as the newly installed Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom are hereby suspended till further hearing from the authorities.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, security concerns, public health issues and all, the Eid-l-Adha (Ileya) and Jumat services celebration are hereby cancelled at the first Epe Central Mosque, Oke Balogun and Eid Ground at Eid Street, Oke Balogun Epe respectively.

“Further updates will be communicated on the above subject.”

86-year-old Oba Shefiu Adewale died in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Prior to his ascension to the throne, Oba Adewale served as Otun-Balogun, the third-highest chieftaincy title in the land, before being promoted to Balogun and subsequently crowned king.

