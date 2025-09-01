Lagos LG boss speaks on killing of Arewa community member

Sesan Olowa, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, has appealed to the Arewa community in Onosa community of the council to remain calm over the alleged killing of their kinsmen by a policeman.

The chairman of the council made the plea during a meeting with the Arewa community leaders in Ibeju-lekki area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a policeman allegedly shot and killed a commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider on Thursday in the community.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the Arewa community led by Seriki Abubakar, the council chairman described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

Olowa urged members of the community not to take the law into their hands but to allow justice to prevail.

He said he had listened with rapt attention to the account of the Seriki-general, who narrated how the killing occurred and the subsequent civil unrest in the community.

He assured the people that the culprit would be brought to justice.

The council boss also pledged that the relatives of the deceased would be duly compensated.

He disclosed that a peace and security committee would soon convene a meeting between the leadership of the Okada Riders Association in the community and the police to critically review the incident and prevent recurrence.

“Justice will be served, and we will do everything possible to maintain peace and unity in our community,” Olowa said.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by Abdullahi Sadu of Onosa community; Abdurasaq Sahabi, Epe Seriki; Rabiu Umaru, a family member of one of the deceased; and Musa Sule, Chairman, Arewa community in Ibeju-Lekki.

Others are Hassan Muhammed, Seriki of Awoyaya; and Mustapha Shabi Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the Arewa community in the local government area.

