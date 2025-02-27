Lagos lawmakers reject Obasa, insist Meranda remains speaker

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have rejected Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the parliament.

Speaking with journalists at the assembly complex on Thursday, the lawmakers refuted Obasa’s claim that he remains the speaker.

The 36 lawmakers reaffirmed their support for the current speaker, Mojisola Meranda, insisting that she is the speaker of the assembly.

One of the lawmakers, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, stated that they remain committed to ensuring that Obasa’s removal stands.

“He was not elected as Speaker by his constituency. We endured his master-slave leadership for nearly a decade. Now, we’ve had enough, and we’re not backing down,” he stated.

Meanwhile, two lawmakers—Ayinde Akinsanya (Mushin Constituency I) and Noheem Adams (Mushin Constituency II)—were spotted accompanying Obasa into the Assembly complex.

Obasa had earlier, reportedly, announced his return as Speaker, arguing that while impeachment is a constitutional and democratic process, it must be carried out following laid down procedures.

He was quoted as saying, “I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional, but in doing that, you must follow due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic.”

Obasa was removed as speaker on January 13 while he was abroad, with Mojisola Meranda swiftly installed as his successor.

He has challenged his removal, maintaining that he is still the rightful speaker of the house.

