Lagos, Kogi, others are kidnappers’ dens – Wike

NANJune 12, 20172min0

Governor-Nyesom-Wike-e1476074601834.jpg
At a dinner on Sunday to mark the 20th Anniversary of Air France’s first flight to Port Harcourt International Airport, Wike said kidnappers and murderers terrorised residents daily in the other states

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has branded Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue and Kano criminal states.

Wike declared Rivers State safe for doing business.

He added: “Investors are coming to Rivers regularly and they are talking about insecurity.

“Look at what is happening in Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna and Kano and you will realize that this state is the safest.”

Wike explained that the state was becoming safer for investors on a daily basis due to the state government’s investment on security.

He said that the state government would do all in its power to build on the confidence of investors to conduct business in the State.

Wike said that wooing investors remained critical to the development of the state, because it would generate employment.

“It is a priority for us to attract investors for our people to be employed; that is why we make security a priority,” he added.

In his remarks, French Consul, Laurent Poloceaux, stressed that French investments were doing well in Rivers State, with schools, businesses and Air France.

Air France Manager, Jean Tanzin, said the airline became the first international airline to fly into the Port Harcourt International Airport 20 years ago.

Tarzin stated that Air France had gone through challenges to deliver quality services to Rivers and other Niger Delta states.

NAN.


