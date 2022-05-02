Lagos journalist gives back to former school

Founder, Startlight Talents Foundation and Broadcast Journalist with TVC, Ola Awakan has donated uniforms to his former primary school, WOWO Nursery and Primary School, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State.

Awakan, in a statement issued in Lagos Monday by Adenike Fagbemi, the Public Relations Officer of the Foundation, said that the group identified 20 pupils with tattered uniforms and sewed new ones for them.

According to him, some dozens of school uniforms have also been sewn for new students who would resume school next term and school session.

He said that the gesture started in 2021 when he decided to help his former primary school while celebrating his birthday on April 17.

Awakan said that he had also donated copies of his book ‘Eko Poems Anthology of Nursery Rhymes’, to some pupils of the school to mark his birthday in 2022.

He said that the gesture was in fulfillment of the need to help others in the society.

“There is no better way than to start from your roots.

“Giving back was inspired by the condition of the community and my own condition too when I was in primary school here in Ajegunle.

“I feel the same thing should not happen to those that are in school now.

“They should be better persons and effort in this regard will go a long way in making them better persons,” Awakan said.

He advised teachers of the school to connect with students more by engaging in one-on-one counseling sessions with pupils, saying pupils had peculiar challenges personal to them.

“There should be more of interpersonal communication with these kids. You don’t box them together all the time.

“Teachers should create time to have one-on-one time with the kids to understand their pains.

“They have peculiar difficulties, situations and pains. Find a way to address it and you will be proud of them in the near future,” he said.

On continuity, Awakan pledged to continue the good gesture toward further improvement of the school.

“I feel connected to my primary school and I will not stop at this.

“I started it last year in April. I have continued this year in April and I know by the grace of God between now and next year, I will be able to do more things,” he said.

Awakan noted that his tour of the classrooms showed that some of the furniture was not in good shape and promised to also provide tables and chairs for the teachers.

In his remark, Adeleke Oluwa, an Officer of the Social Mobilization Section, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Education Authority, commended the gesture of the donor.

According to Oluwa, other people only remember to donate to their secondary schools while neglecting their primary schools

The Headmistress of the school, Stella Eze, said she wished others would also see the importance of doing something like this for pupils.