Lagos joins global community, celebrates World Oceans Day 2025

All is set for Lagos State to join the rest of the world on Sunday, 8th June, 2025 to celebrate the World Oceans Day – a day set aside to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect and preserve our oceans, lagoons, and waterways.

This year’s theme: “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” will serve as a powerful reminder to all well-meaning Lagosians of the vital role our aquatic ecosystems play in everyday life.

These vibrant bodies of water are more than just scenic landscapes, they regulate the climate, support marine biodiversity, and sustain the livelihoods of millions across Lagos and Nigeria.

Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, has emphasised the importance of appreciating and safeguarding these natural resources.

His words: “From the bustling shorelines of Lagos to the remote coastal communities around the world, oceans and lagoons provide food, employment, recreation, and spiritual value. They are a gift of nature, a lifeline for fishermen, a playground for children, and a source of sustenance for families across Nigeria.”

He decried the growing negligence toward the waterways and highlighted the detrimental impact of human activities such as pollution, overfishing, and illegal dredging.

“Today, our waters are under increasing pressure. Pollution, overfishing, and illegal dredging threaten the balance of these ecosystems. Our waters feed us here in Lagos, but currently, there is too much pressure on them,” he said.

According to him, World Oceans Day is more than a celebration. It is a call to action for men in authority, businesses, civil society, and individuals to unite in protecting our oceans and coastal environments.

Alebiosu also revealed that a series of events and initiatives have been scheduled to commemorate the day, aimed at educating and inspiring Lagosians to take greater responsibility for water conservation.

“We will continue preaching and spreading the word until our water bodies are spared from the harm caused by human activity. We hope that after this event, our message is not just heard; but it is felt,” he said.

