Lagos Island lawmaker picks patient’s surgery bill

“May you never experience such, May God be with you and your household, may you never fall sick, your enemies will never overcome you.”

These are the prayers of a resident of Lagos Island constituency ll, Abiola Shuab, in appreciation of his successful surgery being sponsored by Lagos lawmaker, Hon. Lanre Afinni.

It was gathered that Shuab was suffering from a nasal blockage and had been placed on drugs and treatment before his doctor prescribed surgery.

The surgery was carried out successfully by a team of medical experts at the Ilorin General Hospital last Friday.

When he was contacted for financial support for the surgery, Hon. Lanre Afinni, who represents the good people of Lagos Island Constituency ll at the Lagos State house of Assembly, quickly asked his Committee on Health to rally round Shuab and carry out all the necessary action, putting the bill on his account.

Speaking on the goodwill by Hon. Lanre Afinni, the Apex Leader of the All Progressive Congress in Lagos Island Constituency ll, Chief Babajide Damasio commended the lawmaker for the prompt and good act, describing him as a man of the people who is always ready to lend a helping hand.

On his own part, Hon. Lanre Afinni who doubles as the Chairman, house committee on Environment at the Lagos State House of Assembly, told our correspondent that “health is wealth; we remain committed to our constituents members’ healthcare. Their health is paramount to us and that is why we have to come to their aid when needed.”

According to Afinni, “When we came into office in 2023, we inaugurated several committees to look into the needs of our consistency members in different capacities and appointed professionals to head the teams in various offices such as Education, Sport, Security, Empowerment, Job Creation and Health.

“On our Health Committee desk, we have been able to organize series of health talks. We help members to pay their medical bills; we help with medical bills of constituents

“We have successfully held three editions of the medical outreach program, which include dental and distribution of free eye glasses to over 2,000 resident in every edition and the 4th edition will be held in December this year”. Afinni stated

Abiola Shuab is an Higher National Diploma holder in Banking and Finance from the prestigious Ibadan Polytechnic, Oyo State and resident of Number 17 Ajanaku Street, Lagos Island East LCDA.

