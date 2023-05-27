Lagos Island agog as Gov. Sanwo-Olu commissions roads

Tumultuous crowd of Lagos Island residents trooped into the streets on Friday to treat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu – their son – to a triumphant homecoming as the Governor inaugurated multiple projects in the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned the newly-upgraded and dualised Adeniji Adele Road and rehabilitated Tapa Street.

Both of them are in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area.

The commissioning will end the period of hardship faced by commuters in transiting from the eastern end into Isale Eko.

The formal opening of the road project drew spontaneous excitement from the residents, who heaved a sigh of relief from perennial flooding and traffic congestion.

The Governor also officially reopened the redeveloped and upgraded Iga Iduganran Primary Healthcare Centre in Isale Eko, which was razed in 2020 by rampaging hoodlums in the aftermath of protests against police brutality.

Sanwo-Olu said the upgrading of Adeniji Adele Road was part of the steps being taken for the extensive regeneration of public infrastructure across Lagos Island.

He said this would start soon from the northern part of the area.

The Governor said the Adeniji Adele Road was expanded from a single-lane to a dual semi rigid pavement carriageway.

He said the road infrastructure was reinforced with concrete drains, culverts, median barriers and fitted with LED-powered streetlights.

He said: “Adeniji Adele Road is of great importance to the people and vehicular movement on Lagos Island.

“It is a strategic road that traverses administrative boundaries of Lagos Island East LCDA and Lagos Island Local Government Area.

“We did not choose the road for upgrade based on emotion, but out of the need for regeneration of decrepit infrastructure on Lagos Island.

“This necessity made us to redesign the road from a single lane to four-lane dual carriageway.

“We also extended the intervention to Tapa Street to ease pressure on the arterial roads.

“Today, we are handing over the infrastructure to the community.

“This ceremony further demonstrates our belief and resolve to ensure there is meaningful improvement in the metropolis.

“This is part of the beautification our Government has brought back into this community.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his pledge to continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the residents, stressing that his administration had successfully constructed and rehabilitated over 1,600 roads across the State.

He said the State Government achieved construction of 141 new roads which spanned 700 kilometres.

The Governor said his Government had kept faith with the State’s development master plan and his administration’s development agenda.

He said similar regeneration work was being carried out in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Alimosho, Agege and other Kosofe to open the State for connectivity and enhance commercial opportunities for Lagos.

He said: “The regeneration we are talking about will happen in Idumagbo, Ojo-Giwa, Anikantamo, and Pelewura.

“This development is a testimonial to our resolve to do the best for our people.

“I enjoined our citizens not to turn these roads to market or dumpsite.

“The roads are done to ease traffic and enhance connectivity within Lagos Island.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said in addition to creating new jobs and livelihood opportunities for residents in the area, the projects had eliminated recurrent flooding on the arterial road.

Adeyoye said the Adeniji Adele Road would facilitate easy access to the new Massey Children’s Hospital being built along the road.

She said: “Prior to the upgrade of the Adeniji Adele Road, the State Government attempted several interventions on the corridor which brought temporary succour to road users.

“These palliatives were not sustainable, which led to almost total breakdown of the infrastructure with accompanying drainage failure.

“The completion of the projects demonstrates the effort of this administration to support businesses, promote economic development, and ultimately improve the standard of living of Lagosians.”

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu led residents to the grand reopening of Iga Iduganran PHC redeveloped by Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund and Zenith Bank PLC.

Sanwo-Olu said the scope of health services being provided in the PHC had been expanded from its initial capacity, upgrading the facilities to a semi second medical centre.

The facility is fitted with a dedicated power source to provide constant electricity throughout the period of operation daily.

The Governor said: “I am handling this upgraded Primary Health Centre back to the community to continue to serve people’s medical needs.

“This intervention is part of our rebuilding efforts to restore all public facilities destroyed by hoodlums three years ago.

“We prioritised this project because it is a key component of the objectives to improve human capital.

“We are delivering quality road infrastructure to reduce the time you spend in traffic.

“As we leave here, we are handing over schools.

“Education is part of human capital development.”

Oba Akiolu urged residents to take responsibility of maintaining the PHC, urging them not to allow hoodlums gathered close to the facility.

Sanwo-Olu also commissioned another Primary Healthcare Facility built in Sura by Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, Hon. Muibi Folawiyo.

The Governor praised the council boss for expanding access to quality healthcare in the area.

He urged other council chairmen to emulate the example, stressing: “We must raise the capacity of our PHCs.”