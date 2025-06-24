Lagos introduces digital house numbering system

The Lagos State Government has unveiled the Lagos Identity Project, a digital house-numbering initiative aimed at enhancing property identification and service delivery across the state.

The initiative was announced by Dr Olajide Babajide, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on the Enterprise Geographic Information System.

He said it would significantly improve property identification and public service efficiency.

Babajide made the remarks on Tuesday during the unveiling of the project in Alausa, Lagos.

According to him, the digital plates, with QR codes and local government colour codes, would boost emergency response, postal services, and urban planning efforts.

“This project is about providing Lagosians with world-class services they truly deserve.

“We’ve had issues ranging from tax evasion to untraceable addresses. This new digital system is the solution,” Babajide said.

The special adviser said scanning the QR code on a building would grant access to essential property information for residents and relevant stakeholders.

He noted that the project would prevent rental fraud and enhance emergency location tracking throughout Lagos communities.

He linked the smart city initiative to Lagos’ earlier milestones, including the data centre built under President Tinubu’s tenure as governor.

According to him, those innovations earned Lagos international recognition in digital governance from institutions like the World Bank.

Babajide said the new initiative was developed in partnership with Interspatial, which conducted two years of aerial mapping across Lagos.

He added that the project introduced a standardised civic address system that meets global identification and data protection standards.

“This isn’t just a project; it’s a legacy that aligns with international benchmarks,” Babajide declared.

Recall that the system is currently being piloted in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

It will be expanded to all 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas once the pilot is complete.

Officials said trained Ibile youth are implementing the system, ensuring both data accuracy and local community involvement.

Babajide praised the Lagos State Government for funding the initiative, noting that its financial backing reflects serious commitment.

“Technology costs money, and this investment shows the government’s will to improve planning and services,” he said.

Yinka Adesiyan, a co-sponsor and technical partner, also spoke on the project’s security and efficiency benefits.

He said the address plates would help emergency responders, utility personnel, and residents navigate Lagos more effectively.

“This project goes beyond house numbers. It makes Lagos safer, smarter, and more transparent,” Adesiyan said.

He said the system includes a Know Your Customer (KYC) element, boosting security and aiding urban and infrastructure planning.

