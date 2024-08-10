Lagos intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam from Cameroonian

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, says it intercepted a truckload of banned Styrofoam packs at Ojuelegba area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of LAGESC, Ajayi Lukman, confirmed the development on Friday in a statement.

He said the Mercedes-Benz 814 truck, with Registration Number AJK 140 LG, loaded with styrofoam valued at about N2 million belonged to a Cameroonian national.

The spokesperson said the owner claimed the truck was carrying the goods through Akwa Ibom State for sale in the Central African country.

Lukman said styrofoam was still banned in Lagos State, stressing that wherever it was found in the state, the agency’s operatives would seize them as it posed environmental hazard.

He said that the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), was sad to find out that some people still made use of the prohibited item in Lagos State after the ban.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in January 2024 announced a total ban of the use and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

