The water sector in Lagos State came into the front burner on Thursday as a Technical Advisory Committee on Green Climate Fund to proffer lasting and sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the sector was inaugurated.

Speaking at the inauguration in Alausa, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the committee will develop a bid for Green Climate Fund, adding that it is expected to work for six months from the date of inauguration.

Bello added that the Green Climate Fund is dedicated to helping developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emission and enhance their ability to respond to climate change.

He said: “In order to chart a way forward for improved service delivery, especially as these sectors are inter-related, Lagos State Government and Water Aid (UK) and Artic Infrastructure agreed to set up this technical committee on Green Climate Fund bid.

He said the GCF was formally established in 2010 within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to offer funding to support developing countries in responding to Climate Change challenges.

Bello said the Advisory Committee is expected to develop priority projects for investments in Water, Sanitation, Drainage, Flood Defence and Power sectors.

He added that the committee would provide technical details for the development of a bid and Green Climate Fund concept note.

Bello further stated that the committee is to engage with relevant stakeholders in Lagos State and the Federal Government to generate support for the bid.

He emphasised that the Committee would also seek early support and partnership from relevant GCF accredited organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme and African Development Bank when the need arises.

He said at the community level, the initiative is envisaged to increase accessibility to safe water, sustainable sanitation and reduce the incidence of flooding, while protecting homes and livelihood.

He stressed that the initiative would aim to reduce the climate risk index in the state, reduce airborne and waterborne diseases and reduce the pollution and contamination of water resources with major gains to public health.

He explained that the burden of funding developmental projects are enormous and can’t be shouldered by the State Government alone, stressing that the proposed initiative provides a strong opportunity to reduce the infrastructural deficit in the identified sectors.

Earlier the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, noted that smaller cities across the world have accessed the GCF fund, saying Lagos State with a large population should not be an exception.

Igbokwe charged the Committee to work as a team and identify critical projects, stressing that the Ministry was set to support the members in order to make the job easier.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, gave assurance that the committee members would hit the ground running immediately and work hard to achieve the desired goals.

Shodeinde said the Government had been on the project for over a year with the purpose of showcasing Lagos State to the world, adding that the Committee should ensure they appraise problems and proffer lasting solution.

He said Government had issues in funding some projects related to water sanitation, open defecation, hygiene, energy and drainage, adding that the Committee would ensure it presents sustainable projects that can be showcased to attract grant/loan from GCF.

Speakers at the inauguration ceremony, who spoke virtually and physically, included the Technical Lead, WaterAid Nigeria, Adebayo Alao; Project Director, Arctic Infrastructure, Lookman Oshodi; and Senior Policy Analyst, Water Aid, United Kingdom, John Garrett.