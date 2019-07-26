The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) impounded 21 vehicles and arrested nine drivers for driving against traffic (one-way).

The enforcement team of the Agency ,led by the Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, impounded the 21 vehicles and arrested nine drivers around Cele and Iyana-Isolo bus stops along Oshodi-Mile 2-Apapa Expressway.

Egbeyemi disclosed that there have been serious complaints from motorists and residents that activities of these one-way drivers is causing serious traffic gridlock on daily basis along that axis.

According to the Chairman: “These 21 one-way impounded vehicles and nine arrested drivers ran into our enforcement team while we were returning from demolition exercise at Eric Moore and Orile-Iganmu along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“Honestly speaking it is painful that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists, including private car owners, can still be driving against flow of traffic in such a long magnitude, thereby blocking oncoming vehicles to a stand still at Iyana-Isolo.”

Egbeyemi however advised other remaining 12 drivers who were at large to immediately report to the Agency for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the nine arrested drivers were arraigned before Magistrate Salau Omobola of the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving in the direction prohibited by law (one-way) punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the Transport Sector of Lagos State 2018.

Omobola pronounced outright forfeiture of their vehicles to the State Government after the defendants (drivers) pleaded guilty to the one-way traffic offence preferred against them.

As part of the judgement, the court also pronounced “20-hour Community Service” as additional punishment to individual arraigned driver.

According to the Magistrate, vehicles forfeited to the government include Acura car APP 39 EX, Toyota Hilux KSF 374 DH, Nissan Small bus KJA 646 XT, Peugeot APP 437 FN, LT Volkswagen bus JJJ 822 XT, Volkswagen ‘T4 bus’ KTU 169 XJ, Volkswagen KRD 438 XL, Volkswagen bus EKY 946 FT and KRD 793 XT.