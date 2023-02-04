Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Section 1 rehabilitation 93% complete – Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Umar Bakare, on Friday said Section One of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project was over 93 per cent completed.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, during a visit to the project site on Friday, revealed this to newsmen.

Bakare told journalists that construction was being fast tracked to keep the promise of the Federal Government to deliver the highway in the first quarter 2023.

He said the contractor on the project was working ahead of set delivery dates simultaneously on various sections on the highway.

The Controller said work on the Lagos-bound carriageway between Long Bridge and Kara Bridge section had been completed to motorable level and construction works had moved to the Ibadan-bound section.

He said construction was also ongoing on the Otedola and Old Toll Gate sections on the highway, while there was a plan to start work on the Berger Bus Stop area on Monday.

He said: “In order to meet up with our promise, we have chosen to work on several locations simultaneously.

“Right now, we are at Chanage Zero (Old Toll Gate), that is, the very beginning of the project.

“We have completed the Lagos inwards section of it.

“This is the outward Lagos.

“And our stretch within this area is between Chanage Zero and 29, that is towards Otedola Bridge.

“We are also working at the Ibadan-bound between Kara Bridge and Long Bridge.

“By Monday next week, we are starting work on the Lagos inwards of Berger Bus Stop area, that is between Chanage 48 and coming down to Chanage two plus 900.

“These are the various measures we are taking to be able to meet up with the time.”

Bakare said proactive measures had been taken in collaboration with the Lagos State Government as well as traffic regulatory and law enforcement agencies to avert gridlock envisaged with the construction.

“For this phase that we promised to deliver by the end of first quarter, we have done over 93 per cent because we are working on the main carriageway from Ojota to Sagamu Interchange,” he said.

Speaking on the abandoned Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway project, Bakare said it had funding constraints, which had been resolved.

He said: “The contractor actually stopped work because of funding, but I am happy to tell you that the Federal Government has put up an effort and made some amount available in the current budget to the project.

“So, within a very short time, we would be expecting the contractor back on site.”

The Controller added that discussions were on for Julius Berger, contractors on the project, to return to site.

Speaking on degenerated portions of the highway causing hardship, Bakare said once the contractor returns to site, they would fix critical sections before continuing work on the main project.