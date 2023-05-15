Lagos-Ibadan expressway: Many feared injured in crash, traffic builds up

Many were feared injured in a crash that occurred Monday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash which took place opposite The PUNCH place, KM 14 of the expressway, involved a truck and several other vehicles on the road.

It was gathered that the truck, usually used to convey cows, rammed into a vehicle from behind as the vehicle also rammed into other vehicles at its front, leading to a chain of crashes.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who spoke on condition of anonymity for not being authorised to speak, said that at least four injured persons had been taken to a nearby hospital.

“Two children, one male and one female adult were involved,” he told our correspondent.

He said efforts were ongoing to ascertain further casualties and to remove the truck from the road.

The spokesperson for the Ogun sector of the FRSC, Florence Okpe, could not be immediately reached.