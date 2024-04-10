Lagos-Ibadan Expressway lone accident claims three lives on Sallah day

Three persons were confirmed dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injury in a lone accident involving a Toyota jeep on Fidiwo bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to her, the accident occurred around 1:07pm and involved a green Toyota jeep marked BDG 213 BJ.

She said that the accident was caused by a burst tyre which led to the vehicle losing control and crashing under the bridge.

Also Read

“A total of five people were involved (four men and one woman) and two got injured, while the remaining three were killed from the lone crash ( two men and one woman),” she said.

Okpe said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

She advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit and always undertake routine checks to detect faults on their vehicles.