The Lagos State Sports Commission on Tuesday announced its plans to hold the Y2020 mini-Marathon for women, tagged: “Lagos Women Run,” on Saturday.

The LSSC Director of Public Affairs, Titi Oshodi-Eko, in a statement in Lagos, therefore, issued travel advisory for motorists due to the planned closure of some major roads for the race.

Oshodi-Eko said the mini-marathon, which would be both virtual and actual race, will attract over 10,000 women who have expressed interest around the world to participate in Africa’s largest female fitness gathering.

She said: “Any individual, team and organisation can also participate from anywhere in the world through the virtual run with the use of a LWR running App, which can be tracked and monitored.

“Only the elite and invited runners will participate in the ‘Real Run’.

“The actual race will be conducted in full compliance with all health and safety protocols of COVID-19.”

Oshodi-Eko noted that the race would commence at Tafawa Balewa Square, passing through some major roads and highways, before coming to an end at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

She added: “The Lagos State Government has, therefore, advised motorists coming from Victoria Island and Ikoyi to make use of Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to Iddo-Oyingbo-Herbert Macaulay-Adekunle to connect to the Third Mainland Bridge

“Those from Ebute-Ero to Eko Bridge should make use of Adeniji-Adele Interchange to Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to Iddo-Oyingbo-Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle through Third Mainland Bridge or Herbert Macaulay Way to Jibowu and onward connection to their destinations.

“Motorists from Orile-Iganmu Bridge going to Lagos should make use of Iganmu-Sifax-Ijora-Ijora Olopa-Carter Bridge to access their preferred destinations.

“Road users plying Adeniran Ogunsanya, Bode Thomas to Stadium inwards Barracks/Ojuelegba are to use Akerele Road-Randle Road-Lawanson Road-Ojuelegba to connect their destinations while Lagos Island-bound vehicles from Surulere are free from restrictions.

“Motorists should plan their journey according to the issued travel advisory for the duration of the race.

“The Lagos State Government appeals to road users to bear the temporary inconvenience the road restriction might cause.”