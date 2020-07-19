The Lagos State Government says the popular Eko City Farmers’ Market, Ileya edition would come up on July 26, adding that it would enhance the upgrade of the agricultural supply value chains in the State by connecting all the value chains with their markets.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this in Lagos over the weekend, noted that the Eko City Farmers’ Markets has now been decentralised and as such it would now hold in no fewer than 26 public schools in the State.

She explained that market is a platform where the best of Lagos producers will meet with consumers and end users by using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well organised high quality market to meet the consumers’ ever increasing demand for farm produce.

Olusanya added that the Market would also help the rebuilding process of the local food economies by providing a cost-effective, retail sales prospect for local food producers in the State.

“The notable objectives of the Decentralized Eko City Farmers’ Market are to provide Lagosians access to a wide variety of fresh, local, in-season farm products direct from the producers; and to make Lagos the most desirable destination for businesses with direct socio-economic impact and beneficial returns,” the Acting Commissioner explained.

She added that the market would also provide an informal social gathering place in an open-air setting for the community, where the market is situated, as well as demonstrate environmental stewardship.

“A conspicuous feature of the decentralised Eko-City Farmers’ Market is it inclusive model which epitomises the farmers and the final end users as its focus, a situation that promotes productivity and profitability,” Olusanya said.

The Acting Commissioner gave the list of Local Governments where the decentralised Eko City Farmers’ Markets would be set up as including Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos Island, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and Agege.

According to her, the markets would be located in schools such as Ilupeju Primary School, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Eleja Primary School, Mushin; Local Government Primary School, Idimu; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; Adisa Bashua Primary School, off Adelabu; and Local Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere;

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach; Ire Akari Nursery and Primary School II, 4, Adekunle Dean Street, Sari Iganmu; St. Jude Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Kuramo Primary School, Eti-Osa; Iju Station Primary, Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye; Araromi Baptist, Beckley; St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu; and Ogo Oluwa Primary School, Charly Boy Bus Stop, Gbagada.

Other schools are Ejigbo Model Primary School, 1, Alaba Street, Ejigbo; Sam Ethnan Air force Base, Ikeja; Mafoluku Primary School, Mafoluku; St Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo, Epe; Anglican Primary School, Aradagun/Mosafejo Iworo Ajido, Badagry; L.A Primary School, Ibereko; Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu; and St Peter’s Blessed Primary School, Agege.

Olusanya stressed that safety guidelines have been put at each of the market just as she urged for strict adherence to the safety measures by shoppers and necessary precautionary measures of social distancing.

She therefore advised all residents of the State to take individual responsibility during this period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the State.