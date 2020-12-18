The Lagos State Government, in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols, held a special hybrid Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons on Thursday, where several gospel artists, including Tope Alabi, Good Women Choir, BJ Sax and a host of others, joined in appreciating God’s faithfulness over the State.

The Carol, which was a hybrid of physical and virtual, consisted of just 750 participants as against its usual 4,000 seating capacity, had in attendance the Lagos State Governor’s Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu physically at the event, while the Governor and his wife joined the Carol service via Zoom.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who addressed participants at the event held at Lagos House Ground, Ikeja, acknowledged the fact that year 2020 has been quite an eventful year.

Elegushi said: “We thank the Lord for His love and mercies over our families, friends, our dear Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

He said the Carol Service was one of the ways of expressing gratitude to God for His divine intervention in Lagos State, adding that despite the challenges faced by the State, Lagos is still standing tall by God’s grace, hence the need for everyone to count our blessings and give thanks because God is indeed Lord over all.

He said: “The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace.

“I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He is indeed Lord over All!

“Globally, the Coronavirus took all Nations by surprise.

“The great nations were brought to their knees, Africa and Nigeria in particular was prophesied to witness countless deaths but with fervent prayers, determination and hardwork, we are coming out of the woods.

“This is worthy of thanking God for.”

The Commissioner encouraged Lagosians to appreciate the faithfulness of God in their lives and in Lagos State for all God has done and for many more that He will still do even as the year closes, assuring that Year 2021 will be a better and rewarding year.

Also speaking during the Carol Service, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Adebunmi Adekanye, said: “We value what God has done for Lagos State and its citizens all through this year and it is our prayer that God will continue to increase the prosperity of Lagos State in all ramifications.

“Christmas is a season of love, peace and happiness, a period of spiritual reborn, a period of reform when we shed our inadequacies and strive to imbibe virtuous habits, even in our darkest times, when we come together like this, we have the power to remind ourselves that there is hope.“

The Carol Service also had in attendance the wife of the State Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat; members of the State Executive Council; Body of Permanent Secretaries; religious leaders and Ministers among others.