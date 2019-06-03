The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday has over a fleet of 35 new buses to public servants in the State in fulfilment of one of the promises made during the electioneering campaign.

Presenting the buses on behalf of the Governor, the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, expressed optimism that civil servants will reciprocate government’s good gesture by improving their output at work and discharging their duties with greater efficiency and diligence.

While appreciating Governor Sanwo-Olu for his kind gesture, the Head of Service said: “Public Servants in the State are lucky due to the fact that our able Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have fulfilled promises made during their electioneering campaign visit to the Secretariat and within a week of assuming office the buses were delivered for use.”

Muri-Okunola advised all the bus drivers to be patient while piloting the sophisticated vehicles, saying: “All the drivers will undergo specialised training by the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) on how to drive the buses perfectly on the roads as they need to be handled with care.”

He enjoined all public servants in the State to join hands with the present administration to take Lagos State to greater heights beyond where it was at the moment.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Driver for the Centralised Staff Bus Scheme in the State, Abiodun Olusesi, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his kind gesture of presenting the fleet of new buses to public servants, saying that the users will be relieved of the various challenges faced while using the old buses and also enjoy greater comfort while commuting to and from work on a daily basis.

Olusesi envisaged that the new buses will encourage others who were not currently making use of the scheme to subscribe to services provided by the staff buses.