Lagos hands over certificates to housing scheme owners

The Lagos State Government on Thursday handed over certificates to owners of its housing scheme, who had completed their mortgage payments.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state would continue to make home ownership a priority by collaborating with the private sector to provide affordable housing.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the ceremony organised by the Lagos State Mortgage Board in Ikeja, Lagos to give certificates to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

He said: “Today, we celebrate the successful ownership of homes by people of Lagos, who have fulfilled their mortgage obligations.

“This is proof of our administration’s commitment to making home ownership a reality for our residents.

“Housing deficit is a lot, that is why government is collaborating with the private sector and encouraging housing development at the local government level.

“We initiated and completed numerous housing projects across different parts of the state, particularly targeting low and middle income earners.

“Notable projects include completion and commissioning of various estates such as the LAGOSHOMS projects in Iponri, Lekki, Ikorodu, and other areas.

“Over the past decade, LAGOSHOMS has been instrumental to delivering affordable housing solutions, providing over 10,000 housing units to low and middle income families.

“This administration has made significant strides in the provision of affordable housing in Lagos State, focusing on addressing housing deficit and improving access to quality homes for residents.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, the expansion of the home ownership mortgage scheme is being looked into, adding that the scheme will consider all demographics, with new initiatives that will be less expensive.

“While we want this to be all encompassing, I am also calling on home owners to take advantage of the amnesty period to regularise their title documents,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Ilupeju Housing Scheme, which was named after Governor Sanwo-Olu for his laudable achievements in the housing sector, was spontaneously changed by the governor.

The governor said it should be named Muftau Olatunji Hamzat Housing Estate, Ilupeju.

Hamzat, who is late, is the father of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The deputy governor in his speech expressed shock and commended the governor for immortalising his father.

“This is unexpected and I am grateful for this honour bestowed on my father, immortalising him like this is a pleasant surprise,” Dr. Hamzat said.

Bayowa Foresythe, the General Manager, LSMB, said the home ownership scheme had benefitted over 20,000 residents without discrimination.

Foresythe said: “The first set of beneficiaries across the five divisions of Lagos have completed the payment of N17 million in 10 years.”

He urged those who were yet to complete their payments to do so for the sustenance of the scheme.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I join you today to mark a significant milestone in our journey towards providing affordable housing for the people of Lagos State, and to celebrate a decade of social housing delivery through LAGOSHOMS.

“We reflect on the progress we’ve made and I commend LAGOSHOMS for their dedication and hard work on this journey.”

