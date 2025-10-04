Lagos hails E1 Grand Prix as global statement on innovation

The Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, has described the E1 Lagos Grand Prix as a bold statement of the state’s global standing.

Omotoso said this at the opening of Africa’s first all-electric powerboat race.

The Commissioner of Information said that the event underscores the resilience of Lagos State and readiness to embrace a sustainable future.

He said: “This race is not just about speed on water.

“It is a scientific demonstration of precision, accuracy, and sustainability.”

He stressed that hosting the E1 Grand Prix puts Lagos on the global map as a hub of creativity, while inspiring youths in sports and technology.

Omotoso said the championship aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of positioning Lagos as a centre of excellence, innovation, investment, and international partnerships.

He assured stakeholders and spectators of the state government’s full commitment to delivering a world-class experience throughout the event’s duration.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix, holding at the Marina waterfront, forms part of the international E1 Series, featuring electric race boats in leading cities worldwide.