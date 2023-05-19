Lagos government unveils Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Deputy’s inauguration programmes 

Lagos State Government has released 11-day programmes for the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office.

This is contained in a press statement signed Friday by Sanwo-Olu Chief Press Secretary, CPS Gboyega Akosile.

The programmes, which will be held in different parts of the State, particularly at the five divisions of Lagos – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – are lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who have performed excellently in office in the first term, with the promise of improved performance with the aim of effectively achieving ‘A Greater Lagos Rising.’

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while unveiling the programme at a press conference held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja Friday, revealing that the 11-day events will hold from May 21 to June 4.

He said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has fulfilled the promise of “A Greater Lagos in many areas of life through the delivery of several life-impacting projects, social investments in our people as well as economic development of our dear State.”

Omotoso, who is the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s second term inauguration ceremonies, said Inauguration Day will hold May 29 while post-inauguration Jummat and Church services will hold simultaneously in five divisions of the State on Day Nine (June 2) and Day 11 (June 4) respectively.

He also disclosed that projects commissioning will take place in eight local government areas – Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere for three consecutive days from Day Three (May 24) to Day Five (May 26.)

According to Omotoso, Youth Carnival and Robotic competition, which will involve People Living with Disability, will hold on Day One simultaneously in all the Lagos five divisions while “Public lecture titled “The Making of a Beacon: Lagos and the Consolidation of a Democracy that works for all” will be delivered by Prof Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan on Day Two (May 23).

Book Launch and Photo Exhibition, as well as a Stage Drama performance, will also hold on Day Two at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Children’s Day activities, which will hold at the Police College in Ikeja, and Novelty Match to be played simultaneously in five divisions of Lagos are scheduled for Day Six on May 27 while the Pre-inauguration rehearsal will hold on Day Seven (May 28).

Omotoso said the two events scheduled for Day 10 are a Cultural display at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, and an Inauguration Dinner at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

Speaking on the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s achievements in the last four years, Omotoso said the social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted, adding that the Governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the State within the four years.

He said: “The administration in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects.

“We can safely state here that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration completed 970 roads – 34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi – and 15 bridges. In Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed. It trained 18,000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme, set up two varsities and our varsities never went on strike when it was fashionable to do so. We also built four Mother and Child Centres.

“There are several road projects spread across Lagos State, such as the Agege Pen Cinema bridge, the Eleko Junction to Epe rigid pavement roads, the Oba Sekumade and Ijede roads in Ikorodu as well as several hospital projects spread across the State. We completed 18 housing projects.

“This administration also prioritised technology, entertainment and arts and the preservation of our historical and cultural heritage. The Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat administration changed the face of governance in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Blue Line has been commissioned and any moment from now passenger operation will begin. The administration began the Red Line on August 15, 2021. It is almost completed now, with engineers putting the finishing touches to the iconic project. There are 21 ferries on our waterways, which more Lagosians are embracing to commute from one part of the state to the other. The Lagos Rice Mill Imota is in operation. The achievements are, no doubt, numerous and significant because they touch the people’s lives directly.”

Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, said the party is proud of the Sanwo-Olu government in the last four years because the administration is committed to the people of the State.

He urged Lagos residents to continuously support the APC government.