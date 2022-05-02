Lagos Government evacuates occupants of distressed building

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency have begun the evaluation of occupants of a three-storey building showing serious signs of distress in Ebute Metta.

The South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said this on Monday.

Farinloye, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, said though the building had not collapsed, but evacuation was ongoing to save lives and property.

According to him, the building is located at 100, Lagos Street, about 200 metres away from the earlier collapsed three-storey building at 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta.

He said: “The building has shown signs of serious distress, with part falling off.

“The building had earlier been marked as distressed, but the occupants were deviant in leaving the premises.”

NAN reports that a three-storey building collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos on Sunday night.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service made the announcement late on Sunday, adding that rescue operations had begun.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency announced that 23 persons had been rescued alive, while two who sustained severe injuries were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The death toll had risen to eight as at press time.

NAN.