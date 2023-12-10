Lagos gives owners of Ikoyi estates houses deadline to restore drainage setbacks

Lagos State Government over the weekend restated that its focus on drainage and canal maintenance remains unwavering in order to permanently address the menace of flooding in the State.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this on Sunday.

Wahab, who spoke with newsmen after an inspection of many areas in Ikoyi, including the State House, Dodan Barracks, expressed satisfaction with the level of the cleaning of drainages at the Mammy Market.

He explained that the issue of perennial flooding in the axis had become a matter of serious concern to the state government.

He said: “I must say that I am satisfied with the level of compliance and ongoing work around the State House on Dodan Barracks/Norman Williams Corridor.

“A lot has been done by the government in removing the nuisances blocking the canals and waterways of the collector.”

The Commissioner, accompanied by the Director Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, also visited Shoreline Estate, Onikoyi Estate, Park View and Banana Island.

He said most structures in these areas did not observe the standard three metres required by law for the setback of secondary collector drains.

Wahab added: “On investigation, we found out that the first property situated along Onikoyi/Banana Island collector, situated inside Onikoyi Estate, left 2.5 metres for the drainage setback.

“And for us to have a balanced situation, we will magnanimously adopt 2.5 metres, which is smaller than the three metres required by law.”

He said the Ministry would serve contravention notice immediately to property owners along the corridor of Shoreline Estate/Onikoyi Estate/Park View/Banana Island collector, whose properties fall within the channel setback.

He added that the property owners and residents along the aforementioned collector drain would be given the next seven days to move their fences on both sides of the channel while observing the 2.5 metres drainage setback, saying enforcement would commence immediately after expiration of the mandatory notice.

The Commissioner advised property owners and residents to voluntarily move the fences by themselves before the commencement of enforcement, saying if they fail to do so and allow the government to use taxpayers funds to enforce, they would be surcharged for the expenses incurred.

The team also visited Banana Island where the street housing Ford Foundation was flooded and has elicited complaints from members of the Estate, with a resolution to bring a permanent solution to flooding issues in the area.

Wahab said: “We noticed that some parts of the building of the Church of Nativity Vicarage, ongoing dredging work and the estate extension project are responsible for disruption of the free flow of water into the lagoon.

“All these will be corrected and setbacks will be enforced.”

The Commissioner emphasised that the Ministry does not demolish buildings, but only removes impediments obstructing free flow of storm water into the drainage infrastructure as backed by the law.

He said: It is like the parable of the man with a cow still looking for a cricket to eat.

“You have a full land.

“Why grab the little meant for clearing and maintenance of the canal, collector and primary channel?”

Wahab said the government would continually intensify its enlightenment efforts to sensitise residents on the essence of maintaining a flood-less and clean environment at all times.

He appealed to residents to desist from the act of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainages, roads and other unauthorised places and support government’s efforts by ensuring the regular clearing of drainages in front of their houses for free-flow of water.