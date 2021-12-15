Lagos gets new housing estate, to train 1,000 artisans

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said the state would resuscitate its MasterCraft Programme to train 1,000 artisans towards building local capacity in the construction industry.

Sanwo-Olu, inaugurating 744 housing units of LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase 1, decried the skill gap in the construction industry, forcing Nigerian developers to go for artisans from other countries.

He said: “You will all agree with me that there definitely is a gap, as many of our developers prefer artisans from other countries.

“This is sad because the construction industry has a large potential for economic engagement for our young people, but the issue of lack of precision and low level of delivery has to be addressed so that safety and standard can be enhanced.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration, through the Ministry of Housing, would soon come up with an artisan training package, tagged: “MasterCraft Programme,” where over 1,000 artisans would be trained in batches of 200.

He said the training would commence in 2022 with the Ministry of Housing collaborating with various ministries and agencies to upgrade competencies of artisans.

He said: “It is a long-term programme targeted at 1,000 artisans and it shall be in batches of 200 to ensure intensive impartation of knowledge and skills.

“The first leg of the programme will be for six weeks and will be centred on critical construction trades such as Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works; Painting and Decorating; Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting; Carpentry and Furniture Making and Masonry (Block laying and Concreting).”

Sanwo-Olu said the measure would reduce incidence of building collapse, cost of property development and enhance quality in housing development in the state.

The governor said that the planned training would sharpen the skills of Nigerians in the trade and crafts connected with building and bring them at par with their global contemporaries.

He said his administration had continued to build decent homes in livable communities for residents to enhance their quality of lives.

Sanwo-Olu said procedures for land allocation and acquisition were being simplified for those who want to privately build their homes.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the continuous provision of decent homes for the residents had “become a hallmark of distinction of the present administration.

“Within the past 26 months, in line with its pledge and mandate, the state government has delivered 14 housing schemes in various parts of the state.

“These projects achieved via the Ministry of Housing, Lagos State Property and Development Corporation, and Joint Ventures with private investors have brought into being livable communities that are adding value to the lives of many people.”

Akinderu-Fatai said that Sangotedo Phase 1 consists of 744 homes in 62 blocks of 12 homes each.

According to him, there are 248 one-bed, 248 two-bedroom and 248 three-bedroom apartments in the scheme.

He added: “It is important to note that this estate is the largest of the LagosHoms schemes and will impact greatly on the housing deficit statistics in the State.

“When the Phase 2 of the scheme is delivered in due course, there will be an additional 444 homes to the housing stock in the area.

“The infrastructural components in this estate include a network of well-structured roads, adequate drainage system, perimeter fence, sewage treatment plant ,water treatment plant and electricity.”