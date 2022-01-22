Lagos gets new CP as IG deploys two others to Benue, Yobe

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police to Lagos, Benue and Yobe States.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said the newly-posted CPs are Sylvester Alabi, Lagos; Haruna Garba, Yobe; and Tajudeen Abass, Benue.

Mba said the posting followed the recent promotion of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, six Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 17 CPs by the Police Service Commission.

He said the new Lagos State CP, who replaces Hakeem Odumosu, now an AIG, is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of Nigeria Institute of Management.

Mba said the new CP holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos and a Masters Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He said Alabi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a cadet officer.

Mba said the new Yobe CP holds a Masters Degree in International Relations from the University of Uyo and was also appointed as a cadet officer in 1990.

The police spokesman said the new CP had served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force.

Mba said the new Benue CP was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigations Department in Oyo and Ogun States.

According to him, he has also served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SCID, Delta State and also as the Area Commander, Area C, Surulere, Lagos State amongst others.

Mba said the IGP also urged the newly-posted officers to ensure they consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the areas of crime fighting and public safety.

The IGP enjoined the officers to ensure that their leadership roles in their new areas of assignment uphold policing virtues of professionalism, respect for rule of law and citizens’ rights.

He called on citizens to render support and cooperation to the newly-posted CPs to enable them effectively deliver on their mandates.

Mba said the posting of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.