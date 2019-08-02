On Friday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will flag off a free healthcare programme targeted at combating organ impairment and life-threatening ailments among children.

The initiative falls within the pillar in the Governor’s vision to improve access to quality healthcare in the state.

The programme will be held in seven Primary Healthcare Centres across the state for six days, during which beneficiaries will be screened and treated for observed illnesses.

The free medical mission is being held in collaboration with Healthcare Mission International, a Republic of Ireland-based non-governmental organisation.

At a press briefing by the Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary, Titilayo Goncalves, said the programme signaled the implementation phase of Sanwo-Olu’s healthcare initiative.

Goncalves said the medical outreach was targeted at children between ages 0 to 12, stressing that the choice of the demographic was strategic because of the need to protect them from sickness that may impede their potential.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Nike Osa, said promotion of children’s health was an important part of the organisation’s goals.

Osa said the partnership with the Sanwo-Olu Administration was necessary to enable the Lagos State Government meet Item Three of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is to realise universal health coverage for children and reduce poverty.

She said: “The Government of Lagos recognition of the prime place of children in the survival of humanity, informed the reason the Government graciously offered to collaborate with Healthcare Mission International to make our children healthier.

“The programme will involve screening children for visual and hearing impairments, and other ailments that can negatively impede their capacity to study.

“Those found to have visual or hearing impairments will be provided with glasses and hearing aids to help them overcome the condition.

“Even though children are the prime targets of this programme, vulnerable adults will also be given health counselling and screening for tuberculosis and HIV.

“Those found to be positive will be managed using the established channel of treatment of these illnesses.”

Osa added that those whose conditions may require higher medical examinations and surgeries will be taken to the tertiary healthcare facilities for the exercise free of charge.

The healthcare programme will take place at Ajara PHC in Badagry; Akerele PHC in Surulere; Ikotun PHC, Alimosho; Iga Iduganran PHC, Lagos Island; Epe PHC in Epe; Onigbongo PHC, Ikeja; and Ita-Elewa PHC in Ikorodu.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Tayo Lawal, said 100,000 children were expected to benefit from the medical initiative.

Lawal said each of the designated primary healthcare centres was expected to attend to thousands of beneficiaries throughout the exercise.

He added that the programme was fully funded by the NGO, noting that government would only be providing healthcare facility for the exercise.