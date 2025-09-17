Lagos: Firefighters rescue nine from burning six-storey building

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says it has rescued nine casualties from the fire at the six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The Deputy Controller-General of the agency, Ogabi Olajide, made this known to newsmen in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

He stated that nine victims had been rescued in total, out of which five were successfully resuscitated.

Olajide said: “A total of nine victims have been rescued, with five individuals successfully resuscitated.

“Several others escaped unhurt while efforts are currently ongoing to resuscitate the remaining four individuals.”

According to him, the incident was reported at exactly 1:38pm, and fire crews closest to the scene were immediately deployed there.

Olajide added: “After a call was received, fire crews from Ebute Elefun Fire Station and Sari Iganmu Fire Station responded.

“The fire originated in the inverter room located in the basement of the building, while smoke has spread across multiple floors and engulfed the structure.”

