Lagos Fire Service rescues two victims of boat mishap 

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said two passengers who were involved in a boat mishap in the Atlantic Ocean have been rescued.

Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement the incident occurred at about 9am Friday.

Adeseye said the two passengers, identified as Sanu Dewan and Seraphin Meto, were travelling from Makoko, Ebute-Meta area of Lagos.

Adeseye the statement stated: “Two male adults who were reported to have fallen into the Eko Atlantic ocean when their canoe boat capsized by the Eko Hotel and Suites section of the ocean have been rescued alive,” the statement reads.

The statement reads in part: “The incident which occurred at 09:12 hours on Friday saw the deployment of the Oba Oniru Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders, with support of a private Boat Catheriner crew.

“The survivors whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20 and Seraphin Meto, age 40 were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta when the accident happened, before they were saved from the jaws of death.

“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and are in stable conditions.”