Lagos Fire: Identities, photos of United Capital staff who died

The identities of the staff of United Capital who died in the fire at the Afriland Towers in Lagos State have been released alongside their photographs.

The Eagle Online recalls that the fire at the six-storey commercial complex in Lagos on September 16, 2025 left 10 persons dead.

The other four who died were staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

In a statement on Monday, United Capital said: “Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family.

“Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.”

The staff were identified as Jesutoni Shodipo, 21, a graduate intern in the compliance department; Kehinde Adeoye, 36, an officer in the compliance department; and Ndidi Osaemedike-Okeke, 41, a staff member with the trustees division.

Others were Olumide Oyefodunrin, 27, who served as a trust officer; Opeyemi Oloyede, 26, a compliance intern; and Rebecca Adenuga, 26, an executive associate in the wealth management department.

