Lagos fire: Four buildings collapse, 14 others seriously impacted – NEMA

A total of four buildings have collapsed due to the intensity of the fire that engulfed part of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency said 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.

Farinloye said the cause of the fire, according to sources, could be attributed to the refueling of a running generator at the market, which resulted in fire that could not be contained.

Emergency responders at the scene of the event included NEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police and fire service of the Nigeria Ports Authority.