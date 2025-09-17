Lagos Fire: FIRS loses four senior staff, mourns departed

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has plunged into mourning following the death of four of its senior staff members in the fire incident that gutted Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The deceased staff were trapped while on duty at one of the two FIRS offices located on the sixth and seventh floors of the building when the inferno broke out.

In a statement issued by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, the victims were identified as Ekelikhostse George, Assistant Director; David Sunday-Jatto, Assistant Director; Nkem Onyemelukwe, Senior Manager; and Peter Ifaranmaye, Manager.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday. FIRS is one of the tenants occupying the towers with our Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office housed on the sixth and seventh floors.

“Our Security and Safety officials quickly mobilized and contacted the fire service as soon as they were alerted. On getting to the scene, thick dark smoke was already billowing out of the building.

“The Management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow over the development. They offer their condolences to the grieving families and are in touch with the families of our departed colleagues whose commitment to excellence, dedication and professionalism were never in doubt. We will provide all the necessary support at this trying time.

“We are working in collaboration with all relevant agencies in Lagos to get to the root cause of the unfortunate incident. While this is going on, we will be reviewing safety measures across FIRS offices in both rented and owned buildings nationwide.”

Meanwhile, emergency responders said investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, which eyewitnesses said spread rapidly through the high-rise, trapping occupants on multiple floors.

