Lagos Fire: Afriland suspends operations at Towers indefinitely

Real estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc, is facing scrutiny following the tragic fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, during the week, and has announced the suspension of operations there.

This was confirmed in a detailed set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) addressing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The FAQs were signed by Chukwunonso Okafor, the Head of Brand, Marketing, and Corporate Communications at Afriland Properties Plc.

Okafor said: “The building will remain closed until it undergoes thorough safety audits, deep post-fire cleaning, and any necessary reconstruction or system upgrades.

“Additional measures will also be implemented to restore the environment and ensure it is fully habitable.

“Re-occupation will only take place once the building has been certified safe by the relevant authorities.”

“We are undertaking a comprehensive safety review of Afriland Towers and all our managed facilities.

“This includes working with independent fire safety experts, regulatory agencies, and insurers to ensure elevated safety protocol even beyond regulatory requirements.

“Our other properties continue to operate safely.

“However, we are proactively reviewing all facilities under our management to ensure they meet the highest safety standards.

“This incident will strengthen our commitment to safety across our portfolio.”

According to available information, economic activities still continue on Broad Street despite the recent fire incident.

But for the tower, operation has been suspended with security operatives on standby within the premises.

On provisions for staff who lost their colleagues, the response by Okafor said: “We are prioritising the well-being of all staff.

“This includes precautionary medical evaluations, structured assistance during this grieving period, and counselling support.

“In addition, management is reviewing long-term support mechanisms to ensure our people are cared for and valued.

“We have put in place grief counselling, flexible work arrangements, and dedicated support channels for staff.

“This is a time of mourning and healing, and staff welfare remains our highest priority.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has launched a full-scale investigation into the September 16, 2025 fire outbreak at Afriland Tower, which claimed lives and destroyed offices housing several businesses.

The Controller General of the Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, in a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, DCF Paul Abraham, said preliminary findings pointed to the inverter room as the possible source of the inferno.

Olumode ordered the immediate deployment of a specialised investigation team to determine both the direct and remote causes of the incident, including the state of the building’s fire safety systems, maintenance culture, and compliance with regulations.

