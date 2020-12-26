Nigeria on Friday recorded 712 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State recorded the highest number of new cases with 388 infections, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which had 77 infections confirmed.

Kwara State and Katsina State had 39 and 35 cases, while Bauchi and Plateau States recorded 33 and 22.

Other states with new infections were Ogun-18, Akwa Ibom-16, Delta-13, Kaduna-12, Osun-12, Yobe-11 and Sokoto-10.

Others were Kebbi-8, Enugu-6, Edo-5, Ondo-3, Niger-2, Kano-1 and Oyo-1.

In all as at Friday night, Nigeria had 82,747 confirmed cases, with 70,239 successfully treated and discharged and 1,246 deaths, with four other occurring on Friday.