Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,031 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle late on Thursday.

According to the figures, Lagos State, Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna State accounted for over 700 of the 1,031 cases.

While Lagos State reported 570 cases, the FCT had 117 new infections and Kaduna 109.

Other states with new infections were Nasarawa-34, Bauchi-31, Kano-28, Plateau-26, Sokoto-26, Ogun-25, Edo-18, Rivers-16 and Abia-10.

Others with new cases were Imo-7, Taraba-6, Delta-4 and Osun-4.

In all as at Thursday night, 87,510 cases had been confirmed in the country, with 73,713 discharged and 1,289 deaths.