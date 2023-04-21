Lagos FA releases electoral timeline, guidelines for 2023 elections

The Lagos State Football Association has released the electoral timeline and guidelines ahead of the Divisional and the Lagos Football Association’s elections in May.

A statement by the FA Electoral Committee Secretary, Akeem Okikioposu, disclose that the nomination forms for candidates for the Divisional FA Chairmanship position had been fixed for N75,000.

“For the Divisional Football Association’s (DFA) elections, the sale and submission of the forms will take place at the Lagos FA Secretariat at 148, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos from April 28 to May 6.

“The screening of candidates for the Divisional Football Association elections has been fixed for May 8 and 9 at the Lagos FA Secretariat,.

“The elections date have been slated for May 12, at the FA Secretariat, 148, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

“The board membership form goes for N50,000, while female candidates nomination form costs N25,000 for DFA elections,” he said.

Okikioposu added: “For the main Lagos State Football Association elections, the sale and submission of forms have been slated for April 28 and May 8.

“The screening of candidates holds at 148, Ogunlana Drive on May 15, While the elections date has been scheduled for May 24 at a yet to be decided venue.

“The nomination form for Chairmanship goes for N200,000, Vice Chairman N175,000, board member N100,000 and nomination form for candidates for woman seat costs N50,000.

“Withdrawal and substitution of candidates shall be allowed only until 48 hours prior to date and time allotted for prescribed election,

“The names of successful candidates for the DFA and LSFA elections will be published prior to the elections,” he said.

The LSFA directed that payment for nomination forms should be paid only to the Lagos Football Association First Bank account number : 2005316997.