Lagos FA announces return of Street Soccer Championship

The Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) has announced that the LagosStreet Soccer Championship will commence before the end of the year.

A member of the Board of the Street Soccer Championship, Phemmy Adetula, said in a statement that the decision was made at its inaugural meeting.

Adetula said that the meeting had in attendance, the LSFA Chairman, Fuad Oki, who restated the mission of the new FA board to reposition football in Lagos State.

He quoted Oki as saying: “I am here to reaffirm the commitment of Lagos State FA and by extension the Lagos State government’s unwavering desire to engage youths through football.

“Talents abound across the state, but we must provide an enabling environment for them to thrive.

ALSO READ:

“This is in line with the position of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos State government.”

The Chairman, Lagos Street Soccer Championship, Bolaji Yusuf, is also quoted as saying that he would `set the ball rolling’.

Yusuf, according to the statement, said the meeting was important, as the committee was able to activate the process of how to bring back the glamorous Street Soccer Championship in Lagos.

“This championship is crucial as it’s aimed at giving youths an opportunity to explore their talents and economic activities built around the championship.

“Furthermore, this engagement is going to trickle down to various communities across the State, promote friendship and sustainable community development agenda.

“We have a mandate to support the Lagos FA to reactivate football in Lagos State, and we are going to deliver,” Yusuf said.