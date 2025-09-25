Lagos expresses readiness to host SEMA Conference

The Lagos State Government on Thursday expressed its readiness to host the maiden State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Conference 2025 with the theme ‘Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria’.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu during a press conference at the Kaltho Bagauda Press Centre, Alausa in Ikeja.

He said the SEMA conference, which is in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

The LASEMA boss noted that Lagos was selected as the host state due to its success stories in emergency and disaster management, which other states want to learn from, noting that the conference, billed to take place from Thursday, October 2, to Saturday, October 4, will chart a new course in emergency management.

He said: "The conference, themed 'Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria,' will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT.

“The opening ceremony and high-level dialogue will hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Maryland, Lagos. Sessions will feature keynote addresses, technical discussions, and cross-sector collaboration.

“There will be a live simulation exercise at the Lagos State Emergency and Relief/Rescue Camp, Igando. The exercise will demonstrate coordinated multi-agency response to complex disaster scenarios, underscoring Nigeria’s capacity for resilience.”

Oke-Osanyintolu, while speaking on the activities of LASEMA, said more than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting expanded capabilities, while over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to by the agency since 2008.

He said: “Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-national emergency management, having managed over 13,700 incidents between 2008 and 2025. These include fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

“Recent data illustrates this impact, as over 1,450 emergencies were managed in just the first eight months of 2025. More than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting expanded capabilities.

“Over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to since 2008. Targeted interventions for children since 2023 have improved survival outcomes.

“These achievements highlight the effectiveness of Lagos’ collaboration with NEMA, its use of technology and training, and its emphasis on community resilience.”