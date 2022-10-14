Lagos Environmental Task Force begins anti-street trading, one-way driving campaign 

The Lagos State Taskforce Friday carried out a sensitization/campaign exercise to enlighten and educate members of the public on dangers of driving against traffic (one-way), okada operation on restricted routes, street trading and other environmental vices which are not in tandem with global practices.

The programme which was anchored by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who was represented by Superintendent of Police, Barbara Okhakhu enlightened commercial drivers and traders who were present at the various venues on the need to adhere to traffic rules and also proper environmental hygiene in order to keep their surrounding healthy, serene and habitable in line with with the THEMES Agenda of the State Government.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem the Task Force Director, Press and Public Affairs.

“Driving on one way is dangerous and suicidal. That is our message to you all here and we hope that everyone here have seen the repercautions of driving against traffic which is forfeiture of the vehicle to the State Government. Riding okada and street trafing is also prohibited and we have said it times without number that anyone caught, both the street trader, rider and passenger will be held liable prosecuted” the statement said.

The Chairman also addressed traders, bus drivers and private motorists at Iyana-Ipaja on the dangers inherent in violating traffic rules. He appealed to them to be more patient and considerate when driving.

He spoke to artisans and traders at Abule Egba and appealed to them to desist from displaying their wares by the road side or on walkways all of which constitute which bottle neck to free flow of traffic on Lagos Roads.

He assured them that adequate provisions have been made by the State Government to accommodate traders in various markets across the State in order to achieve the Mega City status.

The Chairman assured that this exercise would be continuous and spread across other parts of the State in order to make sure that the message is passed and understood by all.

The exercise which was the second in the series of the Agency’s sensitization and campaign for best practices was attended by the Senior Management Staff of the Agency, Senior Managers of Parks and Garages, Iyalojas and drivers and other well meaning Lagosians drawn from both public and private sectors who are expected to assist in spreading the message across to the general public.