The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has engaged 35 new Private Sector Participants (PSP) to boost waste evacuation in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration at the Olusosun landfill, Ojota, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that the development was a morale booster.

Odumboni, according to a statement on Thursday, said that it represented a giant leap in the waste collection effort of the agency.

He said that the 35 new entrants had automatically increased the number of trucks available for waste collection.

This will lead to an increase in the number of daily truck trips to the various landfills in the state, the official said.

”We are adding 35 new PSP operators who will join the existing ones in our waste evacuation effort.

“With that addition, we can make something around 800 trips to the landfills daily. This is a very good development.

”We welcome you on board and urge you to take the work seriously and consult the experienced PSP operators, for good advice and direction for successful operation,” the LAWMA boss said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), David Oriyomi commended LAWMA for its relentless effort at ensuring environmental cleanliness in the state.

Oriyomi promised that the PSP operators would not rest on their oars to ensure a cleaner Lagos.