The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared the winner in Epe Local Government Area.

Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi, Independent National Electoral Commission collation officer in Epe, said Abiru won with a wide margin of 22,213 out of the total votes cast of 24,678.

Oyeyemi said the total accredited voters was 24,736, while the total registered voters was 147,074.

The INEC official said valid votes was 24,296, while voided votes was 382.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were 19 registered voting areas in Epe LGA.

NAN also reports that Lagos East Senatorial District election was held in five local government areas, comprising: Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

However, the overall result would be announced at the INEC Senatorial Collation Centre in Somolu any time from now.