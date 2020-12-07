All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Government, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has congratulated the party’s candidate in Saturday’s by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, on his landslide victory.

Describing Abiru as a seasoned and experienced professional, with passion for humanity, the Secretary of the APC Primary Election Committee for Lagos by-elections (Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency) stressed that the APC remains the only political party with national interest.

He commended the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni; National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and other party chieftains for their determined efforts in sustaining the ideals of the party at all levels.

In his congratulatory message, Kalu expressed appreciation to the people of Lagos East Senatorial District for the impressive performance of the APC candidate, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has invested massively in critical infrastructure across the geo-political zones of the country.

He said: “The victory of the APC candidates, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Femi Saheed, in the last Saturday Senatorial and state assembly (Kosofe Constituency 11) by-elections, respectively, is a good development for the party and Lagos state at large.

“The winners are vast in politics, humanity and leadership.

“The APC candidates will definitely live up to expectations in their respective responsibilities.

“As we all know, the Governor Sanwo-Olu led state government has consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors.

“The APC will continue to wax strong in all its activities.”

The investment banker-cum politician applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, security agencies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders for ensuring a hitch-free and credible poll, adding that the APC will not derail from its ideals anchored on genuine leadership.