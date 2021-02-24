Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have Eyo Eta, a resident of 78, Iju Road, Ifako, Agege, Lagos State while he was running away with the car of his boss, a Toyota Highlander with registration number APP 467 GS.

The suspect was apprehended in Tuesday, according to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abiodun Oyeyemi, on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was accosted by men of the Federal Highway Patrol at about 9:30pm at Imeri Junction, Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State as he headed towards Benin in Edo State.

When Eta was stopped by the policemen, he was unable to give satisfactory answers to all the questions posed to him.

He was subsequently taken to the station for more questioning.

It was at the station that he confessed to taking the car away to Benin City, unknown to the owner of the car.

The Divisional Police Officer, Ijebu Mushin, Chief Superintendent of Police Hillary Simire, there and then placed a call to the owner of the car who identified himself simply as Omopariola, who told the police that the driver ran away with the vehicle from Lagos and that he had already reported the case to the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation